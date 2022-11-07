Disaster management head retires after 38 years with municipality
Brown fears for future of Bay’s beautiful beaches, ‘train wreck’ city centre
Premium
By Michael Kimberley - 07 November 2022
Almost involved in an international incident with Germany, dealing with difficult politicians, managing the fallout from several floods and being thrown into the deep end with the Covid-19 pandemic — these are just some of the situations retired disaster management head Shane Brown has dealt with during a 38-year career with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
Brown, 62, officially left the municipality on Monday and, while he has a few regrets, there is not much he would have changed including the many years he spent sitting in the safety and security executive director’s chair in a permanent or acting capacity...
