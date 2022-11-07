×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Centrestage vocal sensation happy to be back again

Return after Covid a bit nerve-racking as world is a different place, says Kallis

Premium
By Devon Koen - 07 November 2022

Hot on the heels of the silver jubilee celebrations of one of Gqeberha’s most loved shows, Centrestage’s band frontman, Wayne Kallis, has returned to the stage after a two-year absence.

And with the company’s latest production, The Songs which Rocked our World, set to return later in November following a string of sell-out shows, Kallis is amped and ready to entertain audiences with his vocal prowess...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read