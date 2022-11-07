Central SRA making strides to revive old gem
Several battles won but much still to be done to restore suburb to former glory
By Riaan Marais - 07 November 2022
As one project yields good results, more challenges arise, but the people in charge of the Gqeberha Central Special Rates Area (SRA) believe they are making a difference in reviving one of the city’s oldest hidden gems.
Repairing potholes, repainting roads and cleaning up rubbish dumped on the side of the road are just some of the small victories the Central SRA has celebrated in recent months, and there are many plans to further improve the suburb and restore it to its former glory. ..
