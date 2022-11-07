The Kabokweni magistrate’s court on Monday denied bail to Napoleon Nyalunga, the man accused of the murder of German tourist Jörg Schnarr.
Bail denied for alleged killer of German tourist
Image: Supplied/SAPS
The Kabokweni magistrate’s court on Monday denied bail to Napoleon Nyalunga, the man accused of the murder of German tourist Jörg Schnarr.
Nyalunga faces charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking.
Last month four German tourists were attacked by a group of men on Numbi Road near White River in Mpumalanga. The victims' vehicle was stopped by the assailants who ordered them to open the doors. When they refused, one of the assailants fatally shot the driver.
Police investigations led to the arrest of Nyalunga.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the court found the accused failed to prove exceptional circumstances which permit his release on bail.
“The matter was postponed to January 24 for further investigation,” she said.
