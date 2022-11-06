Six people found dead in New Brighton residence

Gqeberha police have implemented the 72 hour activation plan following the murders of six people in New Brighton during the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the activation plan was initiated after residents made the gruesome discovery of the bodies lying scattered around a house in Ramba Street.
"It is alleged that between 1am and 2am neighbours heard gunshots and at about 6:45am when they went to check on their neighbour’s house in Ramba Street, they found the door open.
"On further investigation, the bodies of four people (one female and three males) were found lying in the lounge.
"Another female was found in the kitchen and one in the bedroom. The female in the bedroom had a three-year-old child with her, the child was unhurt."
Naidu said all the deceased are aged between 25 and 35-years-old, however, the names of the deceased have been withheld until their next of kin have been informed.
"It is further alleged that the owner of the house was a ‘bush’ mechanic who worked on cars. Some of the victims were shot and stabbed while others were only shot.
"It is alleged that the house is a drug post. Parts of the house was ransacked. It is not known whether anything was taken."
The suspects and motive for the shootings are unknown at this stage and a case of murder with six counts will be investigated by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation in Gqeberha.
Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Thandiswa Kupiso called on the New Brighton community to work closely with police in identifying and arresting those responsible.
"We are appealing to everyone on all levels of society to stand together with the police to stop these ruthless criminals who threaten the stability and peace within our communities.
"The 72 hour activation team will be working around the clock to gather information and evidence to identify those responsible for committing such heinous murders," Kupiso said.
Police are urging anyone who can assist to contact detective Colonel Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
