Priest, family die after Cala mission home engulfed in flames

A priest and his entire family died when their Methodist mission house in Cala burnt to the ground.
Reverend Mandisi Mphithi, his wife, Dunyiswa, and their three children, Khololwethu, Zimi and Yololwethu — aged between three and 11 — did not survive the raging fire, which tore through their home at the Methodist Church at Askeaton on Thursday evening.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said detectives had opened an inquest docket.
“The firefighters who were at the scene managed to extinguish the blaze but the family could not be saved as they had already died inside the house.
“Only one person, believed to be a domestic worker, was rescued. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care,” Kinana said.
The ANC Women’s League’s Eastern Cape provincial task team described Mphithi and his wife as exemplary people of the cloth who served the community in the Chris Hani district with distinction.
“The [league] is saddened by this tragic incident which took lives of the Mphithi family, as it is not a loss to only their families and the Methodist Church but to the communities they have served,” provincial co-ordinator Siphokazi Lusithi said.
“Rev Mphithi and his wife were exemplary people of the cloth who put service to the people and spreading the word of God before anything.
“We wish the survivor a speedy recovery and further call on the department of social development to give her the necessary psychosocial support and any other form of support that will be required.
“We wish to call on the people of the Eastern Cape and the religious fraternity to support the family during this period. It is through our collective practical support that they will feel their sorrow is shared by many.”
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane also expressed his deepest sympathy to the family.
“It is a tragic loss not only for the family but the Methodist Church and the entire Cala community who have been receiving pastoral care and support from the reverend. We extend our condolences to them as well,” Mabuyane said.
“He has been an exemplary man of the cloth and with support from his wife and family, he played an important role in the lives of the young and old in his community.”
