News

No load-shedding on Sunday but fresh schedule to be uploaded for the next week

By TimesLIVE - 06 November 2022
There'll be light on Sunday night but it's probably back to load-shedding as from Monday.
LIGHTS ON: There'll be light on Sunday night but it's probably back to load-shedding as from Monday.
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

Eskom has suspended load-shedding from midday on Sunday. 

However, in a short statement, the power utility said: “Eskom will this afternoon publish a statement about the load-shedding profile for next week.” 

According to information on load-shedding tracking app EskomSePush, SA has experienced 106 days of load-shedding so far this year. 

Independent data specialists The Outlier said the load-shedding in 2022 has surpassed anything South Africa has ever experienced. 

