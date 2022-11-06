Eastern Cape health warned to get house in order after Bay oversight visit
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 07 November 2022
The parliamentary portfolio committee on health wants the Eastern Cape health department placed under administration if it cannot get its house in order and deliver better services.
This strong message comes after a two-day oversight visit by members of parliament and members of the provincial legislature that painted a bleak picture of the state of Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals...
Eastern Cape health warned to get house in order after Bay oversight visit
The parliamentary portfolio committee on health wants the Eastern Cape health department placed under administration if it cannot get its house in order and deliver better services.
This strong message comes after a two-day oversight visit by members of parliament and members of the provincial legislature that painted a bleak picture of the state of Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics