×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

'Dismayed' actress Terry Pheto denies fraud allegations

By TIMESLIVE - 06 November 2022
Actress Terry Pheto.
Actress Terry Pheto.
Image: Instagram/Terry Pheto

Actress Terry Pheto says she is “dismayed” to discover she is the subject of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into allegations of fraud relating to National Lotteries Commission (NLC) funding and denies any involvement.

TimesLIVE reported on Friday the unit had obtained a high court preservation order to freeze nine luxury properties in Gauteng, a BMW 420i and two Ocean Basket franchises on the East Rand. Their combined value is about R25m and they are linked to the renowned actress, among others.

Investigations into the NLC revealed the acquisition of the properties was funded by non-profit organisations with money they received, under the auspices of grant funding, from the commission.

“The luxury properties constitute proceeds of unlawful activities, hence the application for a preservation order pending the final determination of the application for final forfeiture,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

The order, granted on Friday, prohibits and restrains:

  • Moitheri Pheto;
  • Lesley Ramulifho;
  • Collin Mukondeleli Tshisimba;
  • Fulufhelo Promise Kharivhe;
  • the AO Residence Trust, represented by Mashudu Shandukani;
  • the Rasemate Family Trust, represented by Rebotile Maloman;
  • the Mojakgomo Family Trust, represented Thabang Charlotte Mampane;
  • Unbrand Properties, represented by Sthembiso Jim Skosana; and
  • the Just Cuban Trust, represented by Botshelo Cornelius Moloto.

“Any other person with interest in the properties is prohibited from selling, disposing of, leasing, transferring, donating or dealing in any manner whatsoever with ... the immovable and movable properties,” said Kganyago.

“The preservation order will remain in force until an application for forfeiture is finalised, which will be brought before the high court under section 48 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act within 90 days.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read