Big Walk for Cancer a huge success
A sea of pink flooded the Gqeberha beachfront on Saturday as the Algoa FM Big Walk For Cancer brought people from all walks of life together to show their support for survivors and sufferers of the debilitating disease.
For the first time in its 24-year history, the event was also staged in East London and George, drawing scores of people who banded together in the fight against cancer...
