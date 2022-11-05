The Gauteng provincial government is considering selling prime properties to cover the costs of paying back e-toll debt to Sanral, its premier, Panyaza Lesufi, said on Friday.
Gauteng government considers selling properties to cover e-toll debt
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The Gauteng provincial government is considering selling prime properties to cover the costs of paying back e-toll debt to Sanral, its premier, Panyaza Lesufi, said on Friday.
Lesufi also reassured Gauteng residents that whatever financing model was decided upon, tolling would not be part of it.
This follows the pronouncement by minister of finance Enoch Godongwana in his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) that the national government would pay 70% and provincial government 30% towards the debt.
“The provincial executive council met yesterday (Thursday) and went through the relevant reports and information received. We resolved that we need to meet the ministers of finance and transport to conclude outstanding matters, which include determining the exact figure of the 30% contribution that we need to make towards settling the debt.
“Our proposal as the provincial government was mainly and only on the 30%, but the minister’s speech included maintenance. We are not rejecting or objecting because these are national roads and if we as Gauteng are expected to maintain them, there must be due process. Therefore we believe the meeting will clarify those aspects.
“There are also people who have been paying e-tolls and they expect clarity from us. We need to know what will become of the process of deregistering e-tolls,” said Lesufi.
A second task team will investigate how e-toll infrastructure can be repurposed. It was proposed that gantries be used to deal with crime. This team will be led by MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko.
Both teams will be supported by a technical team led by acting director-general in the office of the premier Mduduzi Mbada.
