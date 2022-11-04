WATCH | Independent body to determine ministers' perks and benefits: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa told MPs on Thursday that work was under way to have an independent body help determine ministers' perks and benefits such as free electricity and water.
He was responding to a question by DA leader John Steenhuisen about the public outrage after Ramaphosa's decision to introduce provisions such as free water and electricity for ministers.
Ramaphosa said an independent body would determine the perks and benefits for ministers.
“Because all of us who tend to determine these benefits are essentially insiders. Therefore, you need an independent body who could examine all of these,” he said.
The 2022 version of the ministerial handbook has been withdrawn by the president, meaning ministers now rely on the 2019 version and get no additional perks.
TimesLIVE
