×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

VWSA in Kariega to build electric vehicle

Exports of present models to decrease, but bright future predicted with new energy vehicles

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 04 November 2022

Volkswagen SA is pulling back from the lucrative European market as a result of SA falling too far behind in its transition to electric vehicles,  though the Nelson Mandela Bay-based auto giant is gearing up to manufacture a state-of-the-art new-energy vehicle at its Kariega plant.

The dramatic announcement, made by newly appointed VWSA group chair and managing director Martina Biene at a media briefing in Kariega on Thursday, means the local and African markets will have to fill the huge gap left by the loss of vehicle exports to Europe, at least for the time being...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read