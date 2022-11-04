VWSA in Kariega to build electric vehicle
Exports of present models to decrease, but bright future predicted with new energy vehicles
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 04 November 2022
Volkswagen SA is pulling back from the lucrative European market as a result of SA falling too far behind in its transition to electric vehicles, though the Nelson Mandela Bay-based auto giant is gearing up to manufacture a state-of-the-art new-energy vehicle at its Kariega plant.
The dramatic announcement, made by newly appointed VWSA group chair and managing director Martina Biene at a media briefing in Kariega on Thursday, means the local and African markets will have to fill the huge gap left by the loss of vehicle exports to Europe, at least for the time being...
