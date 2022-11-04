Veteran surfer still not venturing into Plettenberg Bay backline waters
By Elaine King - 04 November 2022
After the two fatal shark attacks in 2022, even Plett surfing champ and instructor Clayton Bischoff is uncertain whether he wants to venture to the backline of Plett to surf just yet.
Bischoff has been operating a surfing school in Plett, Learn To Surf Plett, since 2003...
