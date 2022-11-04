Temple Boys to wow fans on Gqeberha stages
By Roslyn Baatjies - 04 November 2022
Tik-Tok sensation the Temple Boys are sure to keep Gqeberha fans on their toes as they take to several stages across Nelson Mandela Bay over the next two days.
The group from Ravensmead will be performing most of their hits, including the recently released viral tune, Saggies, with performances at the Aspen SPAR and Jubilee Hotel on Friday before moving to the SaamStaan Schauder Music Festival on Saturday at Frank Joubert Primary School in Schauderville and Dockside thereafter...
