Policeman accused of kidnapping and assaulting three men appears in court
Premium
By Devon Koen - 04 November 2022
Thrown into the back of a BMW after having their hands cable-tied and bags placed over their heads, what allegedly followed was a night of aggressive assaults on a group of men.
At the centre of the assault and kidnapping trial is decorated Warrant-Officer Severiano Blundin, who pleaded not guilty to all tthe charges at the start of his trial in the Gqeberha regional court on Thursday...
Policeman accused of kidnapping and assaulting three men appears in court
Thrown into the back of a BMW after having their hands cable-tied and bags placed over their heads, what allegedly followed was a night of aggressive assaults on a group of men.
At the centre of the assault and kidnapping trial is decorated Warrant-Officer Severiano Blundin, who pleaded not guilty to all tthe charges at the start of his trial in the Gqeberha regional court on Thursday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics