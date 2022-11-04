Plettenberg Bay focusing on swimmers’ safety over holiday season
Municipality leading campaign to help prevent further shark attack deaths
Premium
By Elaine King - 04 November 2022
After two fatal shark attacks in Plettenberg Bay in 2022, the Bitou municipality and key stakeholders are rolling out an awareness campaign and other measures aimed at educating the public about water safety.
This is in the hope of preventing further shark incidents, especially with a busy holiday season ahead...
Plettenberg Bay focusing on swimmers’ safety over holiday season
Municipality leading campaign to help prevent further shark attack deaths
After two fatal shark attacks in Plettenberg Bay in 2022, the Bitou municipality and key stakeholders are rolling out an awareness campaign and other measures aimed at educating the public about water safety.
This is in the hope of preventing further shark incidents, especially with a busy holiday season ahead...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics