×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay’s sporting excellence celebrated

Cream of triathletes honoured at Gqeberha stadium’s Sports Museum

By Tshepiso Mametela - 04 November 2022

A celebration of sporting excellence lit up the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as local athletes who battled it out at the highest level of triathlon internationally in 2022 were honoured on Wednesday.

The event was held at the Sports Museum...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read