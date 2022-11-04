A Nelson Mandela Bay man has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment after his conviction for the possession of explosives.
The Motherwell regional court sentenced Aloyce Haule, 36, to a term of direct imprisonment on Wednesday, with no option of a fine.
According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, on June 18 2019, the Gqeberha-based Hawks national priority violent crimes team acted on information that led to the arrest of Haule.
Upon being searched, Haule was found in possession of stained money, which is usually found in blown-up armoured vehicles and automatic teller machines.
During an interview with the police, Haule took them to his home in Bandla Street, Wells Estate, where a number of green-stained clothing items, a sports bag and two shock tube detonators were seized.
The items were taken to the local criminal record centre for analysis.
Haule was in custody for the duration of his trial.
Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the team for the success.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay man jailed for possession of explosives
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
HeraldLIVE
