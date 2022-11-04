Nehawu vice-chair murder accused abandons bail bid
By Devon Koen - 04 November 2022
The woman arrested in October in connection with the murder of National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) Eastern Cape deputy chair Lizo Vakala, has abandoned her bail application.
Appearing briefly in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Friday, Miranda Galela, 35, confirmed she no longer wished to apply for bail...
