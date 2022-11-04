How golf club greenkeeper tried to save drowning teen
Family devastated after Kyran Ditlow, 18, drowns in pond at popular Mill Park grounds
By Kathryn Kimberley - 04 November 2022
It took at least three men more than 40 minutes to pull teenager Kyran Ditlow out of the sludge in the pond at the PE Golf Club’s eighth hole, where he had earlier been having fun with friends diving for golf balls.
Greenkeeper Jaden Carter, only 19 himself, did not think twice about risking his own life to try save that of a complete stranger when he heard Ditlow’s friends scream for help...
