Defence lashes out at state at Terblanche’s bail hearing
The defence attorney for alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche wrapped up his arguments during a bail hearing in the high court in Gqeberha on Friday, reiterating his client’s innocence.
In his closing arguments, Peter Daubermann said though Terblanche had paid more than R500,000 to Phindile Zweni, who had alleged he could help him with his case, that was not reason enough to keep him behind bars any longer...
