Crime meeting collapses after police object to media presence
By Yolanda Palezweni - 04 November 2022
A meeting between the police, ward councillors and residents to address escalating shootings in townships collapsed after the men in blue refused to engage them in the presence of the media — and instead walked out.
The councillors reached out to the police due to an increase in shootings in Kwazakhele and New Brighton in recent weeks, fearing it would get worse during the festive season...
