News

All hands on deck as Transnet tackles container backlog

Terminals authority working flat out to counter damage from strike

By Guy Rogers - 04 November 2022

Transnet is pulling out all the stops to overcome delays caused by the recent port strike.

Transnet Port Terminals general manager of commercial and planning, Michelle van Buren Schele, said the parastatal was tackling the issue on all fronts...

