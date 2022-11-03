×

News

Zama zama death toll rises, shaft may have flooded due to recent rains

Police discover two more bodies in open mine shaft

03 November 2022
Noxolo Sibiya
Journalist
Two more bodies of suspected zama zamas have been found at a mine shaft in Krugersdorp where 19 other bodies were found on Wednesday night.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The death toll in the tragedy involving alleged illegal miners whose bodies were found “placed” in Krugersdorp on Wednesday has risen to 21, after the discovery of two more bodies by the police search and rescue team on Thursday morning.

The two were found in an open mine shaft not far from where 19 other bodies were discovered on Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe more bodies may be trapped underground as they continued their search along what is known as shaft 9.

Paramedics are also on site as police comb the area.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said Krugersdorp police were alerted to the 19 bodies at 3pm.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were moved and placed where they were discovered. No foul play is suspected and postmortems will determine the cause of death,” she said.

An inquest docket has been registered.

