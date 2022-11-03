×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Woman’s body found floating in sea at Cape Recife

By Riaan Marais - 03 November 2022
Police have recovered the body of a woman from the surf at Cape Recife
SEEKING ANSWERS: Police have recovered the body of a woman from the surf at Cape Recife
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The police have asked the public’s assistance to identify a woman whose body was found floating in the sea at Cape Recife on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police divers were called to the Cape Recife lighthouse at about 11am when a family walking nearby noticed a body floating just off the beach.

Police divers retrieved the body of a woman, believed to be between 50-55 years old.

She was dressed in only her bra, and initial reports revealed no visible wounds or injuries.

A postmortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death, Janse van Rensburg said.

Anyone who may be able to identify the woman should contact the Humewood police on 041-504-5019.

Alternatively contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or your nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read