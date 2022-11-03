The police have asked the public’s assistance to identify a woman whose body was found floating in the sea at Cape Recife on Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police divers were called to the Cape Recife lighthouse at about 11am when a family walking nearby noticed a body floating just off the beach.
Police divers retrieved the body of a woman, believed to be between 50-55 years old.
She was dressed in only her bra, and initial reports revealed no visible wounds or injuries.
A postmortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death, Janse van Rensburg said.
Anyone who may be able to identify the woman should contact the Humewood police on 041-504-5019.
Alternatively contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or your nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Woman’s body found floating in sea at Cape Recife
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
The police have asked the public’s assistance to identify a woman whose body was found floating in the sea at Cape Recife on Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police divers were called to the Cape Recife lighthouse at about 11am when a family walking nearby noticed a body floating just off the beach.
Police divers retrieved the body of a woman, believed to be between 50-55 years old.
She was dressed in only her bra, and initial reports revealed no visible wounds or injuries.
A postmortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death, Janse van Rensburg said.
Anyone who may be able to identify the woman should contact the Humewood police on 041-504-5019.
Alternatively contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or your nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics