President Cyril Ramaphosa is appearing before the National Assembly for his last question and answer session for the year on Thursday.
MPs are expected to grill the president on a number of issues, including the country's energy crisis and the state of the economy.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa's last Q&A session in parliament for the year
President Cyril Ramaphosa is appearing before the National Assembly for his last question and answer session for the year on Thursday.
MPs are expected to grill the president on a number of issues, including the country's energy crisis and the state of the economy.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics