Diners at a popular Westville, Durban, restaurant got the fright of their lives when a large black mamba was spotted in the establishment's car park earlier this week.
Snake rescuer Nick Evans related the drama that unfolded on his Facebook page.
He said he was inundated with calls, including from the owner of the popular venue.
“I received a call from the owner to say there was a big snake in front of her restaurant. I've been to her house for snakes before, but didn't expect to be going to her business.”
He said the restaurant owner asked not to be identified.
“It's a busy area, though close to the Palmiet Nature Reserve. I expected it to be a large house snake or herald and made my way there.
“I received a bunch of calls about it. Even my wife got calls from colleagues.”
Evans established it was a “large-looking” black mamba which had sought refuge under a vehicle.
“Not what I expected, especially in the weather we were experiencing. It was pouring. When I arrived it was under a bakkie, as I expected, yet dreaded. I spotted it as I stuck my head under — not that it was hard to spot.
“While my wife and I were trying to get it out, fellow snake-rescuer Nick Saunders arrived for dinner. He was able to help me get it out.
“Unfortunately there wasn't anything to be happy about, unless you were the owner of the [Ford] Ranger. The snake had been run over and I could see it was finished. It died hours later. A massive disappointment and shame.”
Evans said the snake’s body had been donated for research “so its death isn't in vain”.
He believes the snake came from the nearby reserve.
One of his followers said: “Reading the post in a restaurant in Westville. I checked under the chair I'm sitting on and I'm changing my mind. No more dining out, it’s a takeaway now.”
TimesLIVE
Waiter, there's a snake on your stoep
Durban diners shocked after black mamba spotted outside popular restaurant
Senior reporter
Image: via Facebook
Diners at a popular Westville, Durban, restaurant got the fright of their lives when a large black mamba was spotted in the establishment's car park earlier this week.
Snake rescuer Nick Evans related the drama that unfolded on his Facebook page.
He said he was inundated with calls, including from the owner of the popular venue.
“I received a call from the owner to say there was a big snake in front of her restaurant. I've been to her house for snakes before, but didn't expect to be going to her business.”
He said the restaurant owner asked not to be identified.
“It's a busy area, though close to the Palmiet Nature Reserve. I expected it to be a large house snake or herald and made my way there.
“I received a bunch of calls about it. Even my wife got calls from colleagues.”
Evans established it was a “large-looking” black mamba which had sought refuge under a vehicle.
“Not what I expected, especially in the weather we were experiencing. It was pouring. When I arrived it was under a bakkie, as I expected, yet dreaded. I spotted it as I stuck my head under — not that it was hard to spot.
“While my wife and I were trying to get it out, fellow snake-rescuer Nick Saunders arrived for dinner. He was able to help me get it out.
“Unfortunately there wasn't anything to be happy about, unless you were the owner of the [Ford] Ranger. The snake had been run over and I could see it was finished. It died hours later. A massive disappointment and shame.”
Evans said the snake’s body had been donated for research “so its death isn't in vain”.
He believes the snake came from the nearby reserve.
One of his followers said: “Reading the post in a restaurant in Westville. I checked under the chair I'm sitting on and I'm changing my mind. No more dining out, it’s a takeaway now.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics