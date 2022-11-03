Street tailor back in business thanks to community support
Designer slowly getting back on feet after Govan Mbeki Avenue stall destroyed by arsonists
By Riaan Marais - 03 November 2022
Weeks after a Govan Mbeki Avenue street stall was targeted by arsonists, destroying a Senegalese tailor’s entire business, Gqeberha residents have come together to get the tailor back to doing what he loves.
And while Michael Ndaiye said he was still far from operating as he used to, donations from designers, loyal clients and concerned citizens in the city had helped him find his feet as he rebuilt his business from scratch...
