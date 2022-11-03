×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Street tailor back in business thanks to community support

Designer slowly getting back on feet after Govan Mbeki Avenue stall destroyed by arsonists

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 03 November 2022

Weeks after a Govan Mbeki Avenue street stall was targeted by arsonists, destroying a Senegalese tailor’s entire business, Gqeberha residents have come together to get the tailor back to doing what he loves.

And while Michael Ndaiye said he was still far from operating as he used to, donations from designers, loyal clients and concerned citizens in the city had helped him find his feet as he rebuilt his business from scratch...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read