Steve Hofmeyr’s court woes continue
By Devon Koen - 03 November 2022
Hours of deliberations between representatives from the SA Human Rights Commission and lawyers for Afrikaans singer Steven Hofmeyr at the Gqeberha high court on Thursday culminated in the equality court matter being postponed to 2023.
Hofmeyr, who was not in Gqeberha on Thursday, is expected to answer to claims that he made salacious comments allegedly comparing members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Intersex and Queer (LGBTIQ+) community to paedophiles and suggesting they take part in bestiality...
