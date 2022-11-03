Reconciliation workshop for men and women comes to Gqeberha
A deeply introspective workshop to address the realities of gender-based violence (GBV) in Gqeberha communities took centre stage at the Masifunde Changemakers Academy in Schoenmakerskop on Tuesday.
The three-day workshop, called the MeToo to We Together programme, was facilitated by Cape Town nonprofit organisation GenderWorks...
