News

Reconciliation workshop for men and women comes to Gqeberha

03 November 2022
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

A deeply introspective workshop to address the realities of gender-based violence (GBV) in Gqeberha communities took centre stage at the Masifunde Changemakers Academy in Schoenmakerskop on Tuesday.

The three-day workshop, called the MeToo to We Together programme, was facilitated by Cape Town nonprofit organisation GenderWorks...

Most Read