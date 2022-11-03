Pupil made to walk home after breaking arm at school
Why didn’t teachers take my son to a clinic or hospital, upset father asks
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 03 November 2022
Teachers at a Motherwell primary school could be in serious trouble after failing to get medical help for a 10-year-old boy who broke his arm and dislocated his shoulder when he fell awkwardly at the school on Monday morning.
In excruciating pain, the grade 4 pupil at Imbasa Primary School was told to walk to his home, about 10 minutes away, though he told teachers there was no-one at home...
