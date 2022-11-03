×

Protesting parents 'try to disrupt matric exams' at KwaMashu school

03 November 2022
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
KZN education MEC Mbali Frazer had to help prevent disruption to matric exams at a KwaMashu school on Thursday. File image.
KZN education MEC Mbali Frazer had to help prevent disruption to matric exams at a KwaMashu school on Thursday. File image.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer was forced to intervene at a KwaMashu high school where protesting parents were allegedly trying to disrupt the matric exams on Thursday.

It is understood the parents are supporters of a male teacher at JE Ndlovu High School accused of engaging in relationships with pupils.

Parents prevented staff, except the teacher, from entering the school.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said Frazer had to drop what she was doing to attend to the situation.

Pupils were able to write their exams after the MEC’s intervention.

“It was a teacher who was the cause of the debacle. His colleagues have alleged he has relationships with children at the school. The parents were there to defend him,” Mahlambi told TimesLIVE.

He said the teacher is being investigated.

Frazer warned communities “not to disrupt exam processes whenever they have service delivery issues or issues regarding school governance”.

“We urge communities to respect our schools, especially during this critical time of exams. Disrupting exams because the community has a grievance is very regressive and must be frowned upon by all responsible members of our communities.”

TimesLIVE

