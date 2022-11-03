A 35-year-old Kariega man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for dealing in drugs.
Lindsay Felix was sentenced on Tuesday by the Kariega magistrate’s court on numerous charges of dealing in drugs with a total street value of R51,000. He was not given an option of paying a fine.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the conviction and sentence came as a result of project Dynamics and Geneva by the SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau of the Gqeberha-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation.
“The project was approved in August 2018 to investigate a syndicate involved in drug dealing between the Eastern Cape and Western Cape,” Mgolodela said.
Seven suspected drug dealers were arrested in the Eastern Cape and three in the Western Cape during September 2021.
“Some are already serving sentences and three cases are still at court on the trial phase,” Mgolodela said.
Man jailed for dealing in drugs
