×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man jailed for dealing in drugs

By Devon Koen - 03 November 2022
Lindsay Felix
JAILED: Lindsay Felix
Image: SUPPLIED

A 35-year-old Kariega man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for dealing in drugs.

Lindsay Felix was sentenced on Tuesday by the Kariega magistrate’s court on numerous charges of dealing in drugs with a total street value of R51,000. He was not given an option of paying a fine.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the conviction and sentence came as a result of project Dynamics and Geneva by the SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau of the Gqeberha-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

“The project was approved in August 2018 to investigate a syndicate involved in drug dealing between the Eastern Cape and Western Cape,” Mgolodela said.

Seven suspected drug dealers were arrested in the Eastern Cape and three in the Western Cape during September 2021.

“Some are already serving sentences and three cases are still at court on the trial phase,” Mgolodela said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read