×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Mkhwebane ‘held hostage’ at parliamentary inquiry

03 November 2022
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the section 194 committee hearing is “holding her against her will”.

Listen:

The suspended public protector told the inquiry hearing on Tuesday that her legal team would not be available to represent her until Monday, but the committee ruled to continue its hearing despite this.

Mkhwebane asked the committee to give reasons for doing so without her legal representatives present, which it had not done.

On Wednesday the committee hears testimony from a witness in the public protector’s office.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read