Junior City Council head of community service Councillor Yanga Mpulu, from Cillie High School, organised a soup kitchen in Timothy Valley last month.
THE JCC organised donations of ingredients and went to Timothy Valley where they spent the morning cooking the soup.
They were helped by the ladies in the community and they even organised their own gas stoves to take along.
While the cooking was happening, the young councillors entertained all the children with games and song.
The group of children grew exponentially as they realised that there was fun and games happening for them.
The JCC like to call themselves the Junior City Changers.
And they have certainly lived up to their name.
Cillie High School deputy principal William van der Riet was instrumental in this project becoming a reality, and helped with the transportation of equipment and many young JCC supporters from Cillie.
These young leaders of the future made this wonderful gesture of caring for the underprivileged community a reality.
They fed hundreds of people and their enthusiasm and passion for their service was quite infectious.
As Councillor Mpulu says: “Your surroundings do not determine your future.”
The JCC will continue to serve their communities in the spirit of generosity.
HeraldLIVE
Junior city councillors organise soup kitchen in Timothy
Image: supplied
