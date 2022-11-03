Blood flows again in KwaNobuhle’s streets as two more gunned down
By Yolanda Palezweni and Zamandulo Malonde - 03 November 2022
Kariega’s main township has turned into a bloodbath, with at least 11 people killed and four others wounded in just two weeks.
The shootings in KwaNobuhle occur in broad daylight as masked men, armed with firearms, simply walk up to their targets, usually seated in vehicles, and open fire...
