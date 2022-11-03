×

News

Almost 70,000 pupils out of school in Eastern Cape

Worrying dropout rate attributed to Covid-19 pandemic, socioeconomic challenges and dysfunctional education system

By Tshepiso Mametela - 03 November 2022

As many as 43,621 pupils in the Eastern Cape have absconded or dropped out of school in the past six months.

The figure forms part of the almost 70,000 pupils who have disappeared from the education department’s enrolment register since the start of the academic year...

