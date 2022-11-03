×

News

19 zama zamas found dead, after suspected accident in illegal mine

By TimesLIVE - 03 November 2022
A view of one of the illegal mine dumps in Krugersdorp. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

Police have opened an inquest docket after the discovery of the bodies of 19 alleged illegal miners in Krugersdorp.

Officers were alerted at 3pm on Wednesday that the zama zamas' bodies had been found in one of the active mines in the area.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were moved and placed where they were discovered.

“No foul play is suspected at this stage and post mortems will determine the cause of death,” said police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.

