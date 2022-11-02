Waterworld lease opens can of worms in council
Councillors call for forensic investigation into all long-term rental contracts for municipal properties
By Andisa Bonani - 02 November 2022
A proposal to renew a lease for Splash Waterworld, which operates at Kings Beach, opened a can of worms during a council meeting on Tuesday, prompting a discussion for Nelson Mandela Bay to relook at all long-term leases held with the metro.
The company, RHC Waterslides, trading as Splash Waterworld, has been leasing a prime piece of land in Humewood at R470 a month for the past 40 years...
