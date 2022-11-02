A teenager drowned while diving for golf balls at one of the ponds at the PE Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said he has been identified as 18-year-old Kyran Ditlow.
“At about 3.50pm, police were alerted to a drowning at one of the ponds at the PE Golf Club.
“According to the information received, an 18-year-old and two friends were swimming in the pond while looking for golf balls.
“The teenager drowned,” Naidu said.
Messages of condolences have, meanwhile, streamed in on social media.
His mother, Marysia Potgieter, posted on Facebook: “Hi everyone, I got some very bad news today [Tuesday]. I will be off for a while.
“No, I’m not running away. My son lost his life today,” she wrote.
Teen drowns diving for golf balls
