Staffers at Free State school don’t want killer Kariega principal to return
Premium
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 02 November 2022
A convicted murderer from Kariega who went on to teach at a Bethelsdorp school before becoming a principal in the Free State, was demoted and suspended without pay for three months after he failed to disclose his criminal record.
Shamiel Mohamed, 58, faces further allegations of having pocketed money meant for electricity, leaving Phambili Primary School in Jacobsdal in the dark for about two weeks...
