Mosebenzi Zwane dairy farm corruption case set for high court

02 November 2022
Isaac Mahlangu
Senior reporter
Former mineral resources minister and Free State agricultural MEC Mosebenzi Zwane has been implicated in the R280m Estina dairy farm fraud and corruption case. File photo.
Former mineral resources minister and Free State agricultural MEC Mosebenzi Zwane has been implicated in the R280m Estina dairy farm fraud and corruption case. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The R280m Estina dairy farm fraud and corruption case, in which former minister Mosebenzi Zwane has been implicated, has been postponed to next year.

Zwane, who is out on R10,000 bail, appeared in the Bloemfontein regional court on Wednesday alongside Peter Thabethe, Seipathi Dhlamini, Takisi Masiteng, Kamal Vasram, former Sahara Computers employee Ugeshni Govender and director of Gupta-owned company Islandsite Investments Ronica Ragavan. 

The case has been transferred to the Bloemfontein high court and postponed to January 25.

In a brief appearance, the state indicated it has provided disclosure to the legal representatives of the accused. 

In September, Zwane indicated he intended pleading not guilty and said he would clear his name.

