Luseko programme a beacon of hope for Motherwell youth
Nonprofit organisation offers variety of opportunities and teaches valuable life lessons
Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 02 November 2022
From traditional dancing to modelling, drama and soccer, there is plenty to keep the youth of Motherwell entertained and distracted from the societal ills plaguing their community.
And it is all thanks to the Luseko Youth Development Programme...
Luseko programme a beacon of hope for Motherwell youth
Nonprofit organisation offers variety of opportunities and teaches valuable life lessons
From traditional dancing to modelling, drama and soccer, there is plenty to keep the youth of Motherwell entertained and distracted from the societal ills plaguing their community.
And it is all thanks to the Luseko Youth Development Programme...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics