News

Luseko programme a beacon of hope for Motherwell youth

Nonprofit organisation offers variety of opportunities and teaches valuable life lessons

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 02 November 2022

From traditional dancing to modelling, drama and soccer, there is plenty to keep the youth of Motherwell entertained and distracted from the societal ills plaguing their community.

And it is all thanks to the Luseko Youth Development Programme...

