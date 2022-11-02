×

Hunt for suspects after fatal shooting in KwaNobuhle

By Herald Reporter - 02 November 2022
FATAL SHOOTING: Two people were shot dead and three others injured during a shooting in KwaNobuhle on Tuesday afternoon
Image: 123RF

Gqeberha police have launched a manhunt for two suspects after two men were shot dead and three other people injured in KwaNobuhle on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 3.15pm in Mqhaba Street after a Mazda 323 jikeleza stopped to offload passengers. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two masked men approached the vehicle and fired shots, killing two passengers, both aged 24.

The driver, also 24, and two female passengers, including a teenager, who sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape. 

Naidu said the driver sustained a gunshot wound to his toe while the 14-year-old girl was shot in the back and a 31-year-old woman in her buttocks.

All three were rushed to hospital. 

“One of the two deceased persons was identified as Nkosiyabo Nqakula from KwaNobuhle. The other deceased’s identity is yet to be established,” Naidu said.

The motive for the incident is under investigation.

The provincial organised crime investigation unit in Gqeberha is investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or report to their nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

