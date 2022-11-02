An unidentified woman, believed to have been pregnant, has been found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were notified on Wednesday morning about a woman, aged 30-35, lying in a ditch on the Old St Albans gravel road.
“A truck driver saw the body and contacted police.
“She was dressed in a white and brownish sleeping gown, blue pyjama pants with white stars, and green bedroom sleeping boots.
“She sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
“It is suspected the deceased may have been pregnant; however, a postmortem will be able to confirm this,” Naidu said.
She said police were urgently trying to identify the woman and trace her next of kin.
It was thought that the woman had been shot on Monday night.
Anyone who may be able to identify the woman or have information that could assist in the investigation, should contact Lieutenant-Colonel Alan Stuurman on 071-608-1641, Crime Stop 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.
Gqeberha woman, believed to be pregnant, shot and dumped near gravel road
