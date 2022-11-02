Doctors confirmed Jeremy had stage 4 cancer and he was put on treatment immediately. However, in August he announced the cancer had progressed to the palliative care stage.
Funeral details for Jeremy Mansfield announced
Veteran TV and radio presenter Jeremy Mansfield will be buried in a private ceremony this week.
Jeremy died on Monday morning surrounded by family and friends after a lengthy battle with liver cancer. He was diagnosed in January, after a previous battle with leukaemia.
Taking to her Facebook timeline on Tuesday, his close friend Samantha Cowen shared the details for the star's send-off and the planned memorial for everyone who wants to say their final goodbyes to the star.
“Hi everyone, thank you so much for all of your kind words yesterday. Just a quick update: there is a small private family funeral this week but there will be a larger, accessible memorial organised soon. Please bear with us while we sort out the details, we want to do it properly so as many as possible can stream/attend,” she wrote.
