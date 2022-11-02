The body of a newborn baby was discovered in a rubbish bag at Fairview Link on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a worker at the Gqeberha housing complex was cleaning the area where residents discard their rubbish bags at about 9am when he made the gruesome discovery.
“The worker picked up a plastic bag inside a rubbish bin and found the body of a baby girl inside.
“He immediately informed the necessary authorities,” Naidu said.
She said the baby was already dead when found.
An inquest docket has been opened by Walmer police.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Walmer police on 041-509-4030.
Alternatively, they can contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Dead newborn found in black bag at Fairview housing complex
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA
HeraldLIVE
