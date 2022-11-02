Budding young township actors take to stage
By Zamandulo Malonde - 02 November 2022
Budding actors from Nelson Mandela Bay’s township schools will take to the stage to showcase the result of a three-week theatre programme by arts facilitators at the Mendi Arts Centre in New Brighton on Thursday.
The grade 7 pupils from Coega, Vezubuhle, Melisizwe and Zanoxolo primary schools will stage the productions they created from scratch with the guidance of four facilitators as part of The Bay Theatre Experience. ..
