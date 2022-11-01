Wildlife sanctuary plan for former Seaview Predator Park
By Guy Rogers - 01 November 2022
A hi-tech automotive assembly systems company has extended its trademark “ecosystem thinking” with the purchase and planned transformation of the controversial Seaview Predator Park.
Jendamark says it will be changing the 120ha property, once linked to the alleged sale of lions for canned hunting and the sale of lion bones to the Far East, into a wildlife sanctuary focused on restoration and eco-education...
